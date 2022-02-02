Investopia signs MoU with Accenture Middle East

The Ministry of Economy remains committed to capitalising on the potential of public-private sector partnerships in fueling the country’s economic progress

Accenture will offer its expertise in the fields of AI & Blockchain, Fintech, Metaverse & quantum computing to enrich the summit's content

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 5:52 PM

Investopia summit has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accenture Middle East to benefit from the company’s expertise in the field of advanced technology, as part of its preparations for the upcoming summit.

The summit, set to be held on March 28, 2022 alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government last year.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Ahmad Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and in the presence of Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and Alexis Lecanuet, Accenture’s regional managing director in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the MoU, Accenture will serve as a knowledge partner for the Investopia summit, whereby the ministry and the company will collaborate to facilitate knowledge and experience exchange in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and Blockchain, Fintech, Metaverse and quantum computing through the summit’s platform.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Bin Touq noted that the integration of efforts between the public and private sectors has been a constant area of focus in supporting the UAE’s transition into an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The Minister of Economy said: “Technology and innovation play vital roles in driving the sustainable development of not only the UAE, but also enhancing the resilience and sustainability of economies around the world. Therefore, highlighting future investment opportunities in the advanced technology space at the local, regional and global levels will be among the focus areas of the Summit."

He added: "Apart from contributing to shaping the future of global investment landscape, these efforts support the strengthening of the UAE's position as a global destination for investments, particularly in the new economic sectors that align with the initiatives, principles, and projects of the 50. Today’s signing of the MoU with Accenture is set to add more value to our endeavors to enrich the Summit’s agenda and attract valuable investments to the UAE’s advanced technology sector.”

Bin Touq also said: “The Ministry of Economy remains committed to capitalizing on the potential of public-private sector partnerships in fueling the country’s economic progress, and the private sector will always remain our partner in sustainable development.”

Alexis Lecanuet said: "We've enjoyed a long history of supporting our partners in the UAE – public and private alike, in harnessing the power of technology to promote sustainable growth and ensure competitive advantage on the global stage. Today, we are delighted to bring our expertise in fintech, quantum computing, AI and data to Investopia, and look forward to shaping this new global platform with the UAE Ministry of Economy."

The inaugural edition of the ‘Investopia’ Investment Summit will kick off from the UAE, bringing together government leaders, NGOs, private sector representatives, investment banks, family businesses, investment funds, academic and research institutions, and investment offices from around the world to launch ideas, create opportunities and enable investments in the future, today.

The first edition of the summit boasts a fully packed agenda and global themes and is set to witness the participation of more than 50 thought leaders and industry experts. It will witness the participation of over 300 decision makers, investors and innovators from SMEs, startups and entrepreneurs and the private and public sectors, and will enable access to global accelerators and incubators designed to support businesses to become future economies.

business@khaleejtimes.com