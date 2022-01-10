Hamidi inaugurates new manufacturing facility, brand identity

Hamidi, the UAE’s prominent oriental perfume brand, and an arm of the regional fragrance and cosmetics leader - Sterling Perfumes Industries, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art ultra-modern new manufacturing facility at its Dubai premises.

Sterling Perfumes is part of the prominent UAE conglomerate, Fakruddin Holdings, since 1963. The inauguration took place by Mukasir al-Da’wat Shahzada Qaidjoher Bhaisaheb Ezzuddin, the eldest son of Dr. Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin RA, and the elder brother of the 53rd Dai al-Mutlaq Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS.

The new facility is GMP ISO 22716:2007 certified, and enables the amplified production capacity of millions of units of oriental products, ranging from Bakhoors, Muattars, Attars, and perfume oils, as well as incense, and the entire home fragrance range. It also includes unique water perfumes, luxury Bakhoors, and the premium Dehn Al Ouds annually. It now houses a quality assurance lab that can test the product’s authenticity, ensuring all manufacturing processes and capabilities required for the brand facility of this size can hold and operate. The expansion strategy is aligned towards evolving its service offerings and expanding its global reach.

Hamidi also announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and redesigned logo. In the last year, Hamidi successfully diversified and scaled its service offerings, while broadening the global footprint across continents into French Oorientals. The new logo brand & identity better reflects the market-leading position and demonstrates the comprehensive life cycle of services Hamidi brings to clients across the globe. Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo evokes a feeling of inspiration and the intricacy signifies positivity and velocity. The outer curve represents the globe and the company’s international reach, while the center line is an allegory for the road leading to new places and new horizons.

Derived from the word ‘Hamid’, Hamidi Oud and Perfumes has decades of expertise in manufacturing some of the most intricate and exquisite French oriental fragrances. This brand is dedicated to oriental perfumery and appeals to the modern enthusiast who is deeply intrigued by the mysticism of Arabic perfumery and modern French scent captivity.

