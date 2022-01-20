Etisalat to offer first of its kind digital insurance services platform in UAE

Etisalat aims to meet the growing requirement in the insurance sector by digitalising the insurance buying journey

Customers can instantly apply online for auto, health, and travel insurance with plans starting from Dh25 per week

Etisalat has announced the launch of Easy Insurance, the latest addition to its insurance programme offering, and a new innovative insurance platform hosting various digital insurance products, providing a state-of-the-art experience and instant policy issuance.

Both Etisalat and non-Etisalat customers can use Easy Insurance through partnerships with key local and global insurance leaders. In addition, they can enjoy a seamless experience by accessing the product through Etisalat’s digital channels, My Etisalat app or the Etisalat website.

Khaled ElKhouly, chief consumer officer of Etisalat, said: “Etisalat’s Easy Insurance programme is heralding a new era of insurance offerings for the country. Customers will now have full control to select and customise their insurance product of choice conveniently and subscribe to plans that start from Dh25 per week. This sets a benchmark in the way conventional insurance products are offered today. The latest addition to our insurance programme offering ensures a secure and seamless transition towards a fully empowered digital society in line with the vision of the UAE government.”

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2019, customers have preferred to conduct all their transactions online, with the majority moving to use various digital platforms for their purchases. With its insurance partners, Etisalat aims to meet the growing requirement in the insurance sector by digitalising the insurance buying journey via its website and My Etisalat app.

Easy Insurance’s offering through the application of AI, machine learning and Intelligent Automation enables UAE citizens and residents to obtain insurance services for health, auto and travel in the most convenient, fast and efficient manner. It is an extension of the company’s current insurance offerings of device insurance, home protection and Takaful accidental starting at Dh1 a month.

Etisalat’s suite of insurance products aims to meet customers’ daily needs ranging from health insurance to auto insurance and travel insurance. They can choose customised health insurance plans for essential and comprehensive coverage for themselves, their family members and domestic helpers. For auto insurance, car owners have access to third-party or comprehensive insurance coverage for either new car registration or renewal of existing car registration. Customers and their families can also get coverage of up to Dh734,600 for a single trip or an annual multi-trip whenever they purchase an insurance policy before travelling abroad or visiting the UAE. The travel insurance product also includes Covid-19 coverage for inbound and outbound travellers, starting from Dh25 per week.

