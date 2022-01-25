Cedar Rose approved as supplier for the UK Department for International Trade

The total collections from Egypt in 2021 include a $48 million payment made by the Egyptian government in December
Cedar Rose has been approved as an Enhanced International Support Service (EISS) supplier for the Department for International Trade (DIT) in the UK.
As part of this development, Cedar Rose will be one of a number of companies supporting UK exporters to reach new markets in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MEAP) region.
Laura Bos, regional head of Programme Delivery EISS, said: “As part of its Enhanced International Support Service the UK Department for International Trade has established an Overseas Referral Network to support UK businesses looking to enter or operate in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan region."
The EISS initiative, she said, was implemented on January 1, 2022 and will bring together the best of the private sector through the creation of an approved network of providers (Overseas Referral Network) offering a full range of professional and commercial services to UK companies looking to do business across the MEAP region. "We are glad to approve Cedar Rose as one of the compliance solution providers and hope they will add value to our network.”
Antoun Massaad, co-founder and CEO of Cedar Rose, said: “We are pleased to be appointed as a Registered Provider to the UK DIT Overseas Referral Network for the MEAP region. We look forward to supporting the UK companies and excited to offer them our company credit reports and due diligence investigation solutions. These will help companies to take reliable decisions and avoid business risks while preventing economic crime.”
Since its foundation, Cedar Rose has been at the forefront of providing world-class business intelligence and credit risk solutions to leading firms in over 230 countries globally. Its comprehensive array of credit risk, compliance and identity verification solutions help companies, government agencies and individuals deal with escalating regulatory and compliance requirements while reducing their exposure to risk.
