World crossed tragic milestone of 1 million reported Covid deaths: WHO

One-third of global population still unvaccinated, says health agency chief

By Wam Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:03 AM

The world crossed the tragic milestone of 1 million reported Covid-19 deaths so far this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Thursday.

''We cannot say we are learning to live with Covid-19 when 1 million people have died with Covid-19 this year alone, when we are two-and-a-half years into the pandemic and have all the tools necessary to prevent these deaths,'' said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his opening remarks at the Covid-19 media briefing.

''Once again, we ask all governments to strengthen their efforts to vaccinate all health workers, older people and others at the highest risk, on the way to 70% vaccine coverage for the whole population.''

He noted that one-third of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, including two-thirds of health workers and three-quarters of older adults in low-income countries.

''All countries at all income levels must do more to vaccinate those most at risk, to ensure access to life-saving therapeutics, to continue testing and sequencing, and to set tailored, proportionate policies to limit transmission and save lives.'' '

'This is the best way to drive a truly sustainable recovery,'' he affirmed.