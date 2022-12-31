WHO representatives meet Chinese officials for Covid surge talks

The UN health agency has asked for regular sharing of "specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation"

By AFP Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 8:35 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 8:59 AM

The World Health Organization met Chinese officials on Friday for talks about the surge in Covid-19 infections, stressing the importance of sharing real-time data on the explosion in cases.

"WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation... and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60," the UN health agency said in a statement.

ALSO READ: