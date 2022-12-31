WHO representatives meet Chinese officials for Covid surge talks

Amid the sudden rise in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities in the country has been under review
The World Health Organization met Chinese officials on Friday for talks about the surge in Covid-19 infections, stressing the importance of sharing real-time data on the explosion in cases.
"WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation... and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60," the UN health agency said in a statement.
Amid the sudden rise in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities in the country has been under review
Total active cases stand at 15,229
This comes in light of revised protocols issued by the Indian ministry of civil aviation last week
The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travellers from China in the last 24 hours, citing a rise in infections there
International travellers arriving in the city since mid-month are no longer subject to Covid-related movement controls or barred from certain venues
Total active cases stand at 15,298
Services related to the application for ordinary visas, stay permits, and residence permits by foreigners will be resumed
They will be deployed from December 31, 2022 to January 15, 2023, in order to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed