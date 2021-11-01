White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has Covid-19

The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday she has contracted Covid-19.
Psaki was not travelling with President Joe Biden, who was in Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and is headed to Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a UN climate summit.
Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for Covid-19.
“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for Covid on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Psaki said in a statement. “However, today, I tested positive for Covid.”
She added that she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, and the two sat more than 6 feet apart and wore masks.
Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.
The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 92.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 10 million doses have already been sent to the United Nations-backed Covax vaccine-sharing programme
coronavirus1 day ago
The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated
coronavirus2 days ago
Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier are five times more likely to get Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people
coronavirus2 days ago
Expert panel finds the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks
coronavirus2 days ago
The White House says Vice-President Kamala Harris will receive a Covid-19 booster shot on Saturday
coronavirus2 days ago
Judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon.
coronavirus2 days ago