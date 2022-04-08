Look: Burj Khalifa lights up as UAE celebrates recovery from Covid

On Thursday, the country recorded the lowest number of daily cases this year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 12:19 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 12:25 AM

The world’s tallest building lit up with a message of hope late on Thursday as the UAE’s daily Covid cases continued to fall sharply.

The Burj Khalifa beamed with images and videos that highlighted how the frontliners gave their everything to manage the virus.

“We started our fight against the pandemic with a campaign titled ‘united and defiant’. Today, we launch a campaign under the theme ‘recovered and committed’,” said the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The campaign highlights how the country has reached the ‘recovery’ stage from the virus, but stresses how residents remained committed to all due safety measures.

The UAE has not seen a single Covid-19-related death in more than a month.

On Thursday, it recorded the lowest number of daily cases this year: 143.

Launched on World Health Day that’s marked on April 7, the campaign recognises the “humanitarian role of the heroes who have been UAE’s first line of defence against the pandemic”, according to the ministry. It highlights their “tremendous efforts by expressing the nation’s pride in them”.

The campaign also highlights how the UAE leaders kept reassuring residents throughout the pandemic, with ‘don’t worry’ being the predominant message they posted.