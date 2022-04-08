Look: Burj Khalifa lights up as UAE celebrates recovery from Covid

Health Minister says he made a mistake by suggesting an end to mandatory quarantine
coronavirus1 day ago
The world’s tallest building lit up with a message of hope late on Thursday as the UAE’s daily Covid cases continued to fall sharply.
The Burj Khalifa beamed with images and videos that highlighted how the frontliners gave their everything to manage the virus.
“We started our fight against the pandemic with a campaign titled ‘united and defiant’. Today, we launch a campaign under the theme ‘recovered and committed’,” said the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The campaign highlights how the country has reached the ‘recovery’ stage from the virus, but stresses how residents remained committed to all due safety measures.
The UAE has not seen a single Covid-19-related death in more than a month.
On Thursday, it recorded the lowest number of daily cases this year: 143.
Launched on World Health Day that’s marked on April 7, the campaign recognises the “humanitarian role of the heroes who have been UAE’s first line of defence against the pandemic”, according to the ministry. It highlights their “tremendous efforts by expressing the nation’s pride in them”.
The campaign also highlights how the UAE leaders kept reassuring residents throughout the pandemic, with ‘don’t worry’ being the predominant message they posted.
Health Minister says he made a mistake by suggesting an end to mandatory quarantine
coronavirus1 day ago
Long Covid is a condition whose symptoms can include brain fog, recurring shortness of breath, pain and fatigue
coronavirus1 day ago
Imperial's study showed that the peak in infections in March surpassed the highs of the BA.1 Omicron wave in January
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 19,357
coronavirus2 days ago
China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to aid the city
coronavirus2 days ago
The country weighs scrapping social distancing curbs altogether
coronavirus2 days ago
The original signs of infection recognised were fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste
coronavirus3 days ago