UN chief ends quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday and ended two days of isolation prompted by exposure to a UN official with the coronavirus.
“Yes, negative,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said as the 72-year-old UN chief went into a UN Security Council meeting without speaking to reporters.
Guterres has received a two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.
The Security Council meeting was due to focus on terrorism and climate change in the Sahel region of Africa.
