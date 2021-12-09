UN chief ends quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received two vaccine doses, booster

By AFP Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 7:53 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 7:54 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday and ended two days of isolation prompted by exposure to a UN official with the coronavirus.

“Yes, negative,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said as the 72-year-old UN chief went into a UN Security Council meeting without speaking to reporters.

Guterres has received a two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.

The Security Council meeting was due to focus on terrorism and climate change in the Sahel region of Africa.