UAE's Al Hosn app wins top global award for Covid-19 response

App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic

uae, covid-19, AlHosn app, dubai, abu dhabi, Combating, covid19, coronavirus, Al Hosn app, increases, confidence, return to workplaces, covid, coornavirus, uae, ajman, Combating, covid19, coronavirus, Al Hosn app, increases, confidence, return to workplaces

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 4:31 PM

Al Hosn app, the UAE’s official app for contact tracing and health status related to Covid-19, has won a top global award.

The US-based Global Excellence Award (GEA) has awarded Al Hosn app the ‘App of The Year 2021’ in the Covid-19 response category.

GEA recognises apps that add value to society and citizens. It also reflects the advanced level of the UAE’s health system in the digital transformation, as well as the efficiency of the relentless efforts made to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Winning the award is the result of the collaboration between Alhosn National Health System, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and local health authorities.

The app is one of the modern national digital systems launched by the UAE government since the outbreak of the pandemic. It features status of Covid-19 PCR tests, vaccination and exemptions, and is available in three languages: Arabic, English and Hindi.

The app QR code, which can be read with a smartphone camera or the app’s built-in scanner, is used to identify vaccinations and tests in an encrypted form. The app enables parents to view the rates of their children’s school vaccination rates.

ALSO READ:

The app includes various event permits, such as Expo 2020 Dubai and Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Al Hosn app’s travel pass is available now, recognized as equivalent to EU Digital COVID Certificate certificates.

Alhosn is hosted on the National Cloud, which has the highest standards and certificates of security and data privacy. It keeps the information of users confidential, where the personal information is stored in an encrypted manner.