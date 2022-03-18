UAE: Travel rush expected over next two weekends, airline issues advisory

Daily cases have been hovering around 20,000-30,000 recently
More than 700,000 passengers are expected to depart from DXB’s Emirates Terminal 3 over the course of the next two weekends, as travellers head off for their spring break holidays.
With the lifting of Covid-19 related travel restrictions in 16 countries, Emirates passengers will be able to swiftly check-in without the need to present Covid-19 related medical documents, and in some countries passenger locator forms are also not required.
These countries include the UK, Portugal, Italy, Jordan, Mauritius, Maldives, Austria, Bahrain, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Switzerland.
Travel restrictions remain in place for other destinations and travellers should check that they have their documents in order ahead of their flights on www.emirates.com/travelrequirements, to ensure a smooth process at check-in.
Passengers are also requested to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their flight departure, and ensure they have all the required documents as mandated by their destination.
Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.
