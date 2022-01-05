UAE: Take a Covid PCR test before visiting family members, urges official

Covid in UAE: Residents must adhere to precautions even after 4 vaccine doses, say doctors
Authorities in the UAE have urged residents to get a Covid PCR test done before visiting extended family members, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.
Periodic PCR testing will detect the virus early and help the authorities in contact tracing, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“Relevant authorities are closely monitoring adherence to the precautionary measures, to detect any violations and behaviours that could negatively affect the community’s health and safety,” Dr Nora Al Ghaiti, the spokesperson, said.
The official also urged residents to avoid spreading rumours and fake news. They must verify information before passing it on, she added.
