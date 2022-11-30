UAE: Several Covid-19 centres to be permanently closed from Wednesday

There were two new deaths attributed to the pandemic by health officials, compared with three over the weekend, which were China's first since May
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced it will permanently close some of its19 centres as of Wednesday.
In Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba, and Al Bahia Covid-19 Drive-Through Services Centres will be closed.
In Al Ain, Al Hili, Al Aamerah, and Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (Al Khabisi Hall) will be closed.
Meanwhile, in the northernregions, the drive-through service centres in Al Khawaneej, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah will be also be closed.
The drive-through services centres in Abu Dhabi, which will remain open are Rabdan, Manhal; Al Ain: Al Sarouj, Asharej.
In addition, the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Mushrif Wedding Hall in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Convention Centre will remain open.
There were two new deaths attributed to the pandemic by health officials, compared with three over the weekend, which were China's first since May
According to the revised guidelines, it is also no longer mandatory for passengers to be vaccinated
Total active cases stand at 18,532
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Total active cases stand at 18,550
The civil aviation ministry announced the decision but added that passengers should still preferably use face covers as a preventive measure