UAE: Several Covid-19 centres to be permanently closed from Wednesday

Some drive-through service centres in Abu Dhabi to operate

File photo

By Wam Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:22 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced it will permanently close some of its19 centres as of Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba, and Al Bahia Covid-19 Drive-Through Services Centres will be closed.

In Al Ain, Al Hili, Al Aamerah, and Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (Al Khabisi Hall) will be closed.

Meanwhile, in the northernregions, the drive-through service centres in Al Khawaneej, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah will be also be closed.

The drive-through services centres in Abu Dhabi, which will remain open are Rabdan, Manhal; Al Ain: Al Sarouj, Asharej.

In addition, the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Mushrif Wedding Hall in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Convention Centre will remain open.