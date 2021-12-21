UAE: Hospitalisation rates low despite rising Covid cases, says official

80% of Omicron cases were asymptomatic: Health Minister
coronavirus7 hours ago
The UAE has seen an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, a government spokesperson has acknowledged.
The country saw 452 cases on Tuesday, December 21 — up from less than 50 on December 6.
More than 55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant.
Currently, only about 3 per cent of patients at hospitals are Covid-19 cases, the government spokesperson added.
More details to follow.
