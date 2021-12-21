UAE: Hospitalisation rates low despite rising Covid cases, says official

55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 5:45 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 5:50 PM

The UAE has seen an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, a government spokesperson has acknowledged.

The country saw 452 cases on Tuesday, December 21 — up from less than 50 on December 6.

More than 55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant.

Currently, only about 3 per cent of patients at hospitals are Covid-19 cases, the government spokesperson added.

More details to follow.

