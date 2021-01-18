UAE: Hospital visitors need to take Covid test for inpatient visits

Abu Dhabi - Visitors who have received Covid jab are exempted from testing.

By Web Report Published: Mon 18 Jan 2021, 7:59 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Jan 2021, 5:50 AM

Abu Dhabi's heath authority, SEHA, updated its guidelines for inpatient visits by requiring visitors to get a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

Also read: Compulsory Covid test for public sector workers, vendors

In a statement issued on social media on Monday, SEHA said:

"For your safety and for theirs, and as per the guidelines issued by Department of Health, the following procedures for inpatient visits are now in effect"

Residents who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus are exempted from taking the test.