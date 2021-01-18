Nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Abu Dhabi's heath authority, SEHA, updated its guidelines for inpatient visits by requiring visitors to get a negative Covid-19 PCR test.
In a statement issued on social media on Monday, SEHA said:
"For your safety and for theirs, and as per the guidelines issued by Department of Health, the following procedures for inpatient visits are now in effect"
Residents who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus are exempted from taking the test.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Over 110 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
The cluster identified on Christmas eve has been linked to a couple who had travelled from Belgium.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Authorities have reiterated that Covid safety is a shared responsibility
coronavirus7 hours ago
Face masks are mandatory and sanitisers must be provided
coronavirus8 hours ago
The variant may comprise 90 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Osaka by early next month, according to a projection
coronavirus8 hours ago
Sharjah announces in-person learning with all Covid safety measures in new term.
coronavirus9 hours ago
PM's plan would prioritise clinically urgent cases, in a bid to cut long lines at test sites and waits for lab results.
coronavirus9 hours ago