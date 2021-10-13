UAE: Healthcare workers given air tickets to fly back home

Dubai - Seha shows appreciation for Abu Dhabi's frontline heroes.

By Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Oct 2021, 2:40 AM

“Missing my family. It’s been two long years.”

“Very happy to go back home.”

“Happy and grateful.”

This is how some healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi reacted when told they would be given round-trip tickets to fly to their home countries.

As daily Covid-19 cases dip in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has shown its appreciation for the UAE Capital’s frontline heroes by reuniting them with their families.

They “truly deserve to be recognised for their selfless efforts and sacrifices”, the Seha said as it announced the initiative.

“Our healthcare workers from all over the world have spent countless hours to help fight the pandemic in the UAE. In recognition of this, we are proud to give them a round trip ticket to fly home,” Seha said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.