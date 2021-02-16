The total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million
The UAE has vaccinated 111,890 residents against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 5.19 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 52.56.
On Tuesday, Dubai announced it had received a fresh shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.
The welcome news comes amid a global shortage of the Pfizer vaccine that saw many countries, including the UAE, having to reschedule doses for jab takers.
Meanwhile, national carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways have entered into agreements with Unicef to aid the worldwide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in response to the pandemic.
On the global front, vaccine makers have said vaccine shots might be tweaked if variants get worse. Scientists are working to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the current Covid-19 shots need an update.
