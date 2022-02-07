UAE: Covid cases dip to lowest this year; recoveries higher than infections

UAE doctors had earlier said that the Omicron variant-driven wave has reached its peak in the country.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 2:43 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 2:45 PM

The UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases dipped to its lowest this year as the country recorded 1,704 infections on February 7. Additionally, the number of recoveries (1,992) was higher than infections for the first time in weeks.

Monday’s tally of 1,704 cases marked the second time in three days when daily cases dipped below the 2,000-mark. On February 5, the country had reported 1,991 cases.

Daily infections breached the 2,000-mark on December 29 last year. This was days after the country had successfully brought down the number of daily cases to less than 50 on December 6. It crossed the 3,100-mark in mid-January, 2022, before stabilising just over the 2,000-mark.

Monday’s record dip in the number of cases comes on the back of a robust vaccination campaign that has seen 100 per cent eligible UAE residents receive at least one dose, and close to 95 per cent fully vaccinated.

The focus currently is on giving booster doses to fully vaccinated individuals, and giving the jab to children. Sinopharm vaccines are available to children as young as 3, while Pfizer-BioNTech can be taken by kids aged 5 and over.

UAE doctors had earlier told Khaleej Times that the Omicron variant-driven Covid-19 wave has reached its peak in the UAE and the number of new cases will steadily decline.

Dr Adel Al Sisi, chief medical officer, consultant and head of ICU at Prime Hospital, had said that Omicron is the fourth wave and predicted that the number of cases would decline as it had reached its peak and then plateaued.

Authorities in the country have ramped up its Covid testing regime as well. Between 450,000 to 500,000 PCR tests are conducted across the country every day. These are largely driven by new rules that mandate PCR testing for entering federal and local government departments and new border checks in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, public schools and colleges also need routine PCR tests.

“Hopefully, this is the last wave and end of the pandemic,” Dr Al Sisi had said.

