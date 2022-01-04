UAE: Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain relocated

Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been occurring among the vaccinated
coronavirus17 hours ago
The services of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain have been relocated, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced.
The Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center services have been transferred from Al Ain Hospital to the Al Ain Convention Center.
SEHA said that from Tuesday all positive cases and contacts in Al Ain should visit the Al Ain Convention Center.
While the positive cases must enter through Gate No. 7, those in contact must take Gate No. 3.
ALSO READ:
Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been occurring among the vaccinated
coronavirus17 hours ago
The cabinet announces the ban will be effective from January 9 to February 28
coronavirus18 hours ago
Ontario premier says retail stores will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, expects a tsunami of Omicron cases
coronavirus19 hours ago
The number of new Covid-19 cases in the US has doubled in the last seven days to an average of 418,000 a day
coronavirus20 hours ago
Boris Johnson urges people to adhere to Covid rules and get a booster vaccination shot
coronavirus21 hours ago
FDA says everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months
coronavirus22 hours ago
700 animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-metre syringe in a field
coronavirus22 hours ago
Vaccine pass required to enter public spaces such as bars, restaurants and long-distance public transport
coronavirus22 hours ago