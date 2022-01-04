UAE

UAE: Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain relocated

All positive cases and contacts in Al Ain should visit the Al Ain Convention Center

Ashwani Kumar

Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 4:57 PM

The services of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain have been relocated, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced.

The Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center services have been transferred from Al Ain Hospital to the Al Ain Convention Center.

SEHA said that from Tuesday all positive cases and contacts in Al Ain should visit the Al Ain Convention Center.

While the positive cases must enter through Gate No. 7, those in contact must take Gate No. 3.

