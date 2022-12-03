UAE Covid-19 cases drop closer to two-digit mark for first time since December 2021

Experts advise residents to continue taking precautions throughout holiday period and beyond

File photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 6:36 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 6:37 PM

The number of new Covid-19 infections is poised to hit the two-digit milestone after a gap of 12 months, a trend inducing hope of entering the final phase of the prolonged pandemic.

On Saturday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 101 new cases. The last time infections below 100 were recorded was way back on December 13 last year when 92 cases were reported. The UAE is once again eyeing the two-digit psychological mark.

The country has fought its way out of the pandemic through perseverance of frontline workers and astute guidance of the visionary leaders. And earlier this month, with the plummeting number of caseloads, the authorities cancelled all restrictions and precautionary measures. And this week the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) shut Covid-19 screening centres in the capital, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

General life and the ongoing festival celebrations being held without restrictions or wearing of masks indicates the pandemic is entering the final phase, said Dr Niyas Khalid, specialist, internal medicine, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi.

“The pandemic is set to enter its fourth year. This has been a prolonged battle fought with a solid response from the UAE through mass vaccination and screening campaigns, complemented with responsible behaviour from the general public. The latest trend in the UAE offers great hope. We may well be in the final phase of the pandemic.”

Despite lifting of restrictions, the slide in the number of new infections has continued for past weeks.

Dr Ramesh Bhaskaran, specialist, internal medicine, Aster Hospital, Qusais, Dubai, said the scenario is a proud moment for everyone, especially frontline workers who valiantly fought the dreaded coronavirus.

“It is heartening to see that the Covid-19 cases in the UAE are inching towards the two-digit numbers. The UAE’s fight against Covid-19 has been a role model for the rest of the world. The way we handled the pandemic without disrupting the economy attests to the efficiency of the healthcare system in the UAE. For frontline workers such as us, this achievement calls for a big celebration.”

However, with rising cases of flu, Dr Khalid urged community members to take precautions wherever possible.

“We must continue to take precautions throughout this holiday period and beyond. As we have been seeing several influenza cases in this season, these precautions will help in reducing the number of new influenza infections also,” Dr Khalid added.

ALSO READ: