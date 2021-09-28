UAE: 90,560 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai - The total doses administered in the UAE now stand at 19,9 million.

By Web Report Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 4:55 PM

The UAE has administered 90,560 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19,9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 201.85 per 100 people.

The Indian civil aviation regulator on Tuesday extended the ban on international passenger flights until October 31, 2021. However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since then by the regulator.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus.

The announcement by Planning Minister Asad Umar came Tuesday amid a steady decline in Covid-19 deaths across the country.

Umar said in a tweet that the government would soon launch a campaign to vaccinate children at schools. He did not give a precise date.