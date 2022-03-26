UAE: 8,405 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 3:59 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 8,405 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.43 doses per 100 people.

The Indian state of Maharashtra has seen a massive 90 per cent drop in Covid deaths in a month.

There has been a 95 per cent drop in March compared to January according to government officials.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said to the media that March has seen the lowest fatalities since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state has been reporting deaths in single digits and many districts have not seen any Covid-related deaths; they have not been reported on six days in March, he said.

“This is the best situation we possibly have been so far in the pandemic,” said Dr Rakesh Bhadade, head, ICU, BYL Nair hospital, Mumbai. “Not a single patient needed oxygen support, let alone ventilator.”