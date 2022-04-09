UAE: 8,398 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 8,398 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.68 doses per 100 people.

The Indian government has directed five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi, to continue monitoring the spread of Covid-19 cases and take steps for prompt and effective management.

“A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past two months, with the country reporting less than 1,000 daily new cases for the past few days,” said Rajesh Bhushan, the union health secretary on Friday. “The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent. However, some states are contributing more cases than the others.”

Kerala has reported 2,321 new cases last week accounting for 31.8 per cent of new cases.

“The state has also seen an increase in the positivity rate in the last week from 13.4% to 15.5 per cent,” said Bhushan. “Regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial.”

Meanwhile, the United States on Friday authorised the "voluntary departure" of non-essential personnel from its consulate in Shanghai and recommended that Americans not travel to China due to tough Covid restrictions there.

The families of all US personnel are also allowed to leave, the State Department said in a statement.

The agency warned US citizens against travelling to Shanghai, China's economic capital and largest city, "due to Covid-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated."