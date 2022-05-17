UAE: 8,356 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 4:36 PM

The UAE has administered 8,356 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,814,570.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.98 doses per 100 people.

North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute Covid-19 medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

The isolated country is grappling with its first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak, which it confirmed last week, fuelling concerns over a major crisis due to a lack of vaccines and adequate medical infrastructure.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country will spare no effort to help North Korea, as the isolated nation battles a Covid-19 outbreak, and reiterated he will remain open for humanitarian aid.

"If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines including Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel," said Yoon in a speech at the plenary session of the National Assembly.