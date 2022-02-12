UAE: 8,280 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 4:06 PM

The UAE has administered 8,280 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 241.05 doses per 100 people.

The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

Though it’s now well documented that vaccine efficacy goes down after two doses, relatively little has been published on the duration of protection after a booster.

The new study was based on more than 241,204 visits to the emergency department or an urgent care clinic, and 93,408 hospitalisations, which are more serious, among adults with Covid-19-like illness during August 26, 2021-January 22, 2022.

