UAE: 8,211 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 4:06 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 4:08 PM

The UAE has administered 8,211 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,573,803.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.46 doses per 100 people.

The UAE has not seen a single Covid-19-related death in a month. Wednesday, April 6, was the 30th day that the country did not register any deaths caused by complications from the virus. On the day, it recorded 215 cases — the lowest so far this year.

Confronting the pandemic’s lasting shadow, US President Joe Biden has ordered a new national research push on long Covid, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition.

Long Covid is the catch-all term for a hydra-headed condition whose symptoms can include brain fog, recurring shortness of breath, pain and fatigue.

Meanwhile, Germany announced that it will not end mandatory quarantine for most people who catch Covid-19. The announcement on Wednesday was made after concerns were raised that lifting quarantine restrictions would drive even higher infections.infections.

