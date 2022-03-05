UAE: 8,176 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 8,176 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 244.95 doses per 100 people.

Two school students developed a sensor device to help users maintain social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yahia Shadi and Omar Eldestawi, Grade 9 students at GEMS Al Khaleej International School, said the device, which can be worn as a belt, buzzes when an individual comes within a 2-meter distance.

“The ultrasonic sensor will detect the close distance. Thus, it will send a buzz or a beep sound that is audible to the person wearing the belt in order to act and step away. The sensor stops once the user is two meters away,” said Eldestawi.

Coded on python through the hardware Arduino, the students used an algorithm to detect a distance of two meters.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector, has joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group as a Member for the period 2022-2024.

Dr Hosani is an infectious disease expert and executive director of infectious diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (APHC), the region’s first dedicated Centre protecting the physical, mental and social well-being of Abu Dhabi residents by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.

APHC said in a press release that members of the advisory group are appointed by the director-general of WHO.

“They serve, in their personal, expert capacity, for a period of three years. The key goal of the framework is to improve and strengthen the sharing of information about influenza viruses with human pandemic potential, and to increase the access to vaccines and other pandemic related supplies for developing countries,” read the release.