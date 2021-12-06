UAE: 76,925 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.9 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 4:21 PM

The UAE has administered 76,925 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 90.64 per 100 people.

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 5.26 million people across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and turned life upside down for billions of people.

Future pandemics could be even more lethal than Covid-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral onslaught, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said.

Just as many countries worldwide were beginning to loosen their border restrictions and opening up air travel, reports of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in South Africa sent many of those doors slamming shut again.

Different countries and territories have taken different approaches toward preventing the spread of this new variant. This has also left travellers during the holiday season in a quandary.

Dubai's Emirates airline has issued guidelines to follow in case a flight gets cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid‑19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, new rules requiring international air travellers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12.01am ET, according to an order issued late Thursday.

Under current rules, vaccinated international air travellers can present a negative test result obtained within three days of their day of departure. Unvaccinated travellers currently must get a negative Covid-19 test within one day of departure.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky's order says the agency "must take quick and targeted action to help curtail the introduction and spread of the Omicron variant into the United States."