UAE: 75% students return to schools in Dubai; full in-person learning from Oct 3

Dubai - All students in Dubai's private schools will return to in-person learning from Sunday, October 3.

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 8:06 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 1:19 PM

Nearly 75 per cent of students have already returned to school since the start of the academic year - up from 50 per cent in September 2020.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said it has conducted 711 visits to school since the new academic year began. It has, on average, conducted three visits per school, reviewing their compliance with health and safety measures.

"The overwhelming majority of schools were found to be in compliance with all precautionary guidelines," the KHDA said.

From October 3, distance learning will be offered to only students who have a valid medical certificate from the Dubai Health Authority, and those who are unable to return to the UAE due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier this year, in a survey of nearly 75,000 parents, 89 per cent said they felt their children were safe at school.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of KHDA, said: “The entire education community – including government, school staff and parents – have been working together to make sure that students return safely to school. While we are readjusting to full-time face-to-face learning, it’s important to keep wellbeing at the heart of the teaching and learning experience. We’re grateful to our community for everything they’ve done to support high-quality education in Dubai, and we look forward to a safe academic year full of friendship, happiness and fun.”