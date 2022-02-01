UAE: 7,211 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises in the House of Commons for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street
coronavirus
The UAE has administered 7,211 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 238.26 doses per 100 people.
By Reuters
Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 8:42 PM
The BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found.
The study, which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 sub-variant were roughly 33 per cent more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.
Worldwide, the “original” BA.1 sub-variant accounts for more than 98 per cent of Omicron cases, but its close cousin BA.2 has quickly become the dominant strain in Denmark, dethroning BA.1 in the second week of January.
The Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave has reached its peak in the UAE and the number of new cases is steadily decreasing in the country.
Dr Adel Al Sisi, chief medical officer, consultant and head of ICU at Prime Hospital, said Omicron is the fourth wave and the number of cases rises steadily until it reaches the peak and then it plateaus. Following that, the number of cases starts to decrease until they reach a very low level.
Al Sisi said this Omicron wave has also started to decline in the community and across the country as well.
