UAE: 7,039 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 7,039 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 246.19 doses per 100 people.

A Shanghai pedestrian swarmed by hazmat-clad health officials, police tape wrapped around entire blocks, and panic buying at a Shenzhen shopping centre: China is returning to virus controls many hoped it had long left behind.

The country is facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

Meanwhile, China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will divert 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to the Covid-19 situation.

The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.