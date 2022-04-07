UAE: 6,943 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 6:57 PM

The UAE has administered 6,943 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.53 doses per 100 people.

Taiwan will move away from a zero-Covid policy and instead focus on tackling the most severe infections in an effort to live with the coronavirus, its health minister said Thursday.

The decision leaves China — and its financial hub Hong Kong — as the only major economy still sticking to the strategy even as Omicron breaks through those defences.

Taiwan has largely closed its borders and implemented strict quarantine rules throughout the pandemic, keeping infection numbers low.

An outbreak last year prompted the temporary reimposition of economically painful social distancing measures until it was brought under control.

Meanwhile, the UAE has not seen a single Covid-19-related death in a month. Wednesday, April 6, was the 30th day that the country did not register any deaths caused by complications from the virus. On the day, it recorded 215 cases — the lowest so far this year.

The UAE last reported a death from the virus on March 7. The country has among the lowest mortality rates in the world: 0.2 per cent.

The 30-day zero death milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline sharply. Daily cases are now well below the 300-mark — a significant decline from the 3,000+ infections reported in mid-January this year.

Doctors have affirmed that the primary reason behind this is the country’s impressive vaccination drive that has seen over 97 per cent eligible residents get two doses.