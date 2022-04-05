UAE: 6,861 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 4:15 PM

The UAE has administered 6,861 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.38 doses per 100 people.

Most staff at South Korea’s POSCO have returned to their offices starting from April 1, a spokesperson of the steelmaker said on Tuesday, making it one of the first major firms in the country to implement back-to-office plans.

POSCO’s move comes as South Korea weighs scrapping social distancing curbs altogether and explores living with Covid-19 amid declining infections.

Previously, 50 per cent of the company’s office-based workforce had worked from home, while its plants in the southern port cities of Pohang and Gwangyang operated normally.

Meanwhile, Britain’s health authorities have added to the list of Covid-19 symptoms as new cases reached record levels in the country, with latest official figures showing 1 in every 13 people infected, amounting to nearly 4.9 million people.

The original signs of infection recognised were fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste. The presence of symptoms enables those infected to access tests, financial allowances and medical treatment.

The nine new symptoms added to the list by the UK Health Security Agency are: shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted, aching body, headache, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and feeling sick or being sick.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 4.9 million people in the UK were estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending 26 March, up from 4.3 million in the previous week.