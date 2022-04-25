UAE: 6,835 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 3:54 PM

The UAE has administered 6,835 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.72 doses per 100 people.

Over a thousand people were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday. The action was taken on Sunday, they said.

“Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a police spokesperson said.

The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines on Monday started giving second Covid-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot.

Nearly 61 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million population have been vaccinated, while nearly 13 million people have received first booster doses, government data show.

Of 690,000 people deemed most vulnerable, between 7,000 and 13,000 have been initially targeted for the second round of boosters, to increase protection against Covid and its variants.