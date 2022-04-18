UAE: 6,736 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 4:01 PM

The UAE has administered 6,736 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.26 doses per 100 people.

South Korea lifted almost all of its Covid-19 precautions on Monday in a major step towards a return to normal life as the Omicron variant recedes and daily infections retreated to a more than two-month low of fewer than 50,000.

A midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses was scrapped, along with a cap of 10 people allowed to gather. From next week, people will be allowed to eat snacks in cinemas and other indoor public facilities such as stadiums.

People are still required to wear masks, however, with the government planning to review whether to lift a rule for masks outdoors in two weeks.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 43,044,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 521,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.