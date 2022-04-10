UAE: 6,636 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 4:06 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 4:07 PM

The UAE has administered 6,636 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,602,281.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.75 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

The first case of the Omicron XE variant in India has been detected in Mumbai, and confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The 67-year-old man travelled from Mumbai to Gujarat, where he suffered from mild fever on March 12, Economic Times reported.

The Omicron XE variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and is found to be responsible for enhanced viral transmission as per preliminary reports.

The World Health Organisation has noted in its latest report that it may be more transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Sunday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.

Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained deserted as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out.