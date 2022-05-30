UAE: 6,626 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.9 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 6,626 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,909,327.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.85 doses per 100 people.

North Korea has lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital Pyongyang after its first admission of Covid-19 outbreak weeks ago, media reported, as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control.

The North has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented Covid wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about a lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

As of Sunday, the restrictions had been lifted, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing an unnamed source in Beijing.

A spokesman for South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said it could not confirm the report, as the North's state media had not announced the decision.

The Kyodo report came shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a politburo meeting to discuss revising anti-epidemic restrictions, assessing the situation over the country's first Covid outbreak was "improving."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said residents of districts in the state which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks.

India's Maharashtra state on Saturday reported 529 new Covid-19 cases, but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per official figures.