UAE: 6,555 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

By Web Desk Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 3:54 PM

The UAE has administered 6,555 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.46 doses per 100 people.

A two-part documentary on Dubai's response to Covid, will soon be aired on Discovery, Dubai Media Office announced.

The documentary features two 45-minute episodes. They highlight the Emirate’s robust response to the pandemic and its effective health measures, which ultimately enabled the city to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on the community.

The two-part documentary features conversations with the emirate’s pioneering leadership and frontline heroes who went above and beyond their duty to protect the health and safety of the community.

It also follows home-schooled children and their parents and shares the highs and lows of the business community, as Dubai navigates its way through an unprecedented crisis demonstrating how, against the odds, adversity became a catalyst for its ever-progressive society.

The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), have announced new updates to the National Protocol for Educational Establishments for the Academic Year 2021-2022, which will come into force on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

This step aligns with the UAE's strategy for ensuring community health and safety and facilitating the safe return of students to educational establishments, as well as supports national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and the return to normalcy.

The new updates to the protocol allows the resumption of all activities and events in educational establishments, and permits parents to attend them, provided they comply with preventive measures, including wearing face masks in closed spaces and the Green Pass Protocol on Al Hosn app.

Moreover, school trips organised by educational facilities will be fully restored, with all those involved required to wear facemasks while on school buses.