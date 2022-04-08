UAE: 6,501 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million
The UAE has administered 6,501 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 248.60 doses per 100 people.
Sharjah Airport has announced that it has extended timings of its Covid-19 PCR testing drive-through service for the holy month.
Samples will now be collected from 7AM to 1AM, seven days a week.
Residents can avail three kinds of services - Rapid testing, Fast testing and Normal testing. These will cost Dh60, Dh150 and Dh85 respectively.
Meanwhile, all students must return to in-classroom learning in Abu Dhabi schools from the new term. They must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued within 96 hours on the first day of their return to school.
Students can be exempted if they present an attested ‘high risk’ medical report that confirms their inability to attend school in person. Students showing Covid-19 symptoms are exempted as well.
