UAE: 6,243 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 6,243 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.03 doses per 100 people.

Moderna on Thursday asked US regulators to authorise low doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than six, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.

Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that it hopes will prove two low-dose shots can protect babies, toddlers and preschoolers - albeit not as effectively during the Omicron surge as earlier in the pandemic.

Meanwile, a Chinese inactivated vaccine against Omicron variants was approved for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The vaccine, developed by the China National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, has been under research since December 2021, the company said.