UAE: 6,152 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.9 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 6,152 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,922,054.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.98 doses per 100 people.

While Covid cases in UAE are inching up, doctors say the symptoms seen in new cases are much milder than before.

However, doctors say it is still vital that residents continue being vigilant and follow measures such as maintaining social distancing, practice hygiene and keep wearing masks.

Residents have embraced the new normal as the country eased Covid safety rules and restrictions. Demand for travel has soared as PCR test rules for vaccinated passengers are eased.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for travellers.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month Covid-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes.

Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, Vice Mayor Zong Ming said Tuesday at a daily news conference on the city’s outbreak.