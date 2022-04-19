UAE: 5,844 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

By Web Desk Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 4:23 PM

The UAE has administered 5,844 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.32 doses per 100 people.

The White House has announced that the United States will co-host the second global Covid-19 summit virtually on May 12 to continue the international effort in the fight against pandemic and to advance global preparedness.

“The summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats,” said the White House in its press release on Monday.

White House said that the emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling Covid-19 worldwide.

“To help achieve these goals, we urge all countries and stakeholders to pledge to take urgent actions to create the systems we need to end the acute phase of Covid-19, save lives, and build better health security and health systems,” the statement read.