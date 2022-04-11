UAE: 5,584 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 5,584 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.81 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

