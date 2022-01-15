UAE: 55,203 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

More than 20 million children are eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as long as they have parental consent.
The UAE has administered 55,203 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 233.22 doses per 100 people.
The Covid-19 Drive-Through Services Centre in Mina Rashid, Dubai, has been permanently closed, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced.
Those requiring Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are encouraged to book appointments at the SEHA Covid-19 Drive-Through Services in City Walk or Al Khawaneej using the SEHA app.
These centres are open from 10am to 8pm every day.
Meanhwile, Brazil began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Friday after the move was approved despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro.
Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an indigenous eight-year-old boy, was the first child to be vaccinated during an official ceremony at a Sao Paulo hospital, with the state governor Joao Doria in attendance.
The first Covid vaccine dose administered in Brazil was also in Sao Paulo, in January 2021.
More than 20 million children are eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as long as they have parental consent.
Several MPs from Johnson's own party are calling for his resignation
Non-essential stores, hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions until 5pm
Health Minister Vlastimil Valek told reporters the government hoped to manage the wave of Omicron infections
New daily cases of have jumped to a record 37,500
An online petition started by a Boston high school senior called for a remote option had gathered more than 8,000 signatures
Infants are 'coming in for short periods of time', says child health professor
Many countries in Europe make FFP2 masks mandatory in public places
