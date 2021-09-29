UAE: 54,675 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The UAE has administered 54,675 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 202.40 per 100 people.
Over 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid in UAE: Warning issued against spreading rumours, misinformation
A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Pfizer’s CEO said “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to US regulators for federal authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer said last week that its vaccine works for that age group and that it tested a much lower dose of the vaccine that’s already available for anyone 12 and older. The company said that after children aged 5 to 11 got their second dose during testing, they developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus1 day ago