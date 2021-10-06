UAE: 47,154 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus17 hours ago
The UAE has administered 47,154 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 205.46 per 100 people.
Over 85.5 million PCR tests have been administered in the country so far.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid in Abu Dhabi: Schools to relax rules based on student vaccination rates
Residents and citizens in Dubai can now receive Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots if they fall into certain designated categories, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Tuesday.
The Covid booster dose for the Pfizer vaccine can be taken six months after the second dose, it said.
People aged 60 years old and above; patients in a long-term care setting, aged 18 and above; and those aged 50-59 with chronic diseases will be eligible for the shot.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus17 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago