UAE: 47,154 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai - Over 85.5 million PCR tests have been administered in the country so far.

By Web Report Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 3:47 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 3:24 PM

The UAE has administered 47,154 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 205.46 per 100 people.

Residents and citizens in Dubai can now receive Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots if they fall into certain designated categories, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Tuesday.

The Covid booster dose for the Pfizer vaccine can be taken six months after the second dose, it said.

People aged 60 years old and above; patients in a long-term care setting, aged 18 and above; and those aged 50-59 with chronic diseases will be eligible for the shot.