UAE: 45,094 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Over 93.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 45,094 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 214.80 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi has become the first to receive a new medication to protect immunocompromised patients against Covid-19, supporting efforts to protect all members of the community in UAE's capital.
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rafed, the UAE’s primary group purchasing organisation (GPO) for the supply chain of essential medical equipment, announced the signing of the procurement of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 into the local market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for those in the age group of 5-11 years.
The move, Mohap said in a statement, is based on results of clinical studies and rigorous assessment followed by emergency use authorisation and local assessment in compliance with approved regulations and after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Over 93.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The authority has designated Al Rahba Hospital as a dedicated hospital for infectious diseases
coronavirus1 day ago
The move follows two cases in the region that lacked a link to any known cases.
coronavirus1 day ago
Decision came after a study involving 3,100 children
coronavirus1 day ago
Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status.
coronavirus1 day ago
Study says those who received booster dose has a 93 per cent lower risk of Covid-related hospitalisation
coronavirus1 day ago
Families hail the UAE's decision to approve the vaccine for kids aged 5-11
coronavirus1 day ago
Italian health minister says UAE has one of the lowest mortality and infection rates around the world.
coronavirus1 day ago