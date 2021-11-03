UAE: 45,094 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.2 million.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 45,094 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 214.80 per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi has become the first to receive a new medication to protect immunocompromised patients against Covid-19, supporting efforts to protect all members of the community in UAE's capital.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rafed, the UAE’s primary group purchasing organisation (GPO) for the supply chain of essential medical equipment, announced the signing of the procurement of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 into the local market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for those in the age group of 5-11 years.

The move, Mohap said in a statement, is based on results of clinical studies and rigorous assessment followed by emergency use authorisation and local assessment in compliance with approved regulations and after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).