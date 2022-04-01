UAE: 4,509 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 4,509 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.96 doses per 100 people.

Shanghai residents voiced growing frustration on Friday at confusion over a week of snap Covid lockdowns, taking to social media to complain about food shortages and bewildering stay-at-home orders.

After initially vowing they would avoid a city-wide lockdown, officials changed tack this week and announced a phased shutdown which divided China’s financial centre in two so authorities can test its 25 million residents.

Meanwhile, the western Indian state of Maharashtra is the first one in the country to make masks in public places optional. The state government on Thursday also revoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Acts, in force for the past two years, and withdrew all Covid-19 pandemic related restrictions.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting by Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister. The decision comes on the eve of celebrations for Gudi Padwa on Saturday.