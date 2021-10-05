UAE: 44,793 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Published: Tue 5 Oct 2021, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 44,793 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 204.98 per 100 people.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved the blue schools initiative, which allows all schools in the emirate to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.

To be implemented from the second term of the current academic year, the blue schools initiative recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery, re-emphasises transparency, and enhances the learning and social experience of students.

Meanwhile, weekly negative PCR test result mandatory for some students attending on-site classes. A routine seven-day negative PCR result is now required for unvaccinated private school students aged 12 and above attending on-site classes in Abu Dhabi.

For fully vaccinated pupils, a negative PCR test every after 30 days will enable them to attend in-person lessons, according to updated school rules that came into effect this month.

Parents were informed of the revised guidelines in circulars issued earlier. All students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated to attend physical learning. Unvaccinated pupils without a medical exemption cannot be allowed at school campuses, according to the rules.