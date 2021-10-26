UAE: 44,492 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
The UAE has administered 44,492 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 211.98 per 100 people.
A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against Covid-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.
"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a UN press briefing.
Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.
The AU's doses will be delivered over the coming months, with 15 million arriving before the end of 2021, 35 million in the first quarter of next year and up to 60 million in the second quarter.
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
